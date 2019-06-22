George R. Swanson
STEVENSVILLE — George R. Swanson, 77, died in the afternoon, Thursday, June 20 at the family home in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
LaVonne E. Grenz
STEVENSVILLE — LaVonne E. Grenz, 77, of Stevensville, died at her home early Friday morning, June 21. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
John C. Timmons
STEVENSVILLE — John C. Timmons, 63, of Stevensville, died Tuesday, June 18 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.