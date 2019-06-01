Barbara Sanders
PHILIPSBURG — Barbara Sanders, 77, of Philipsburg, died Friday, May 31 at her residence in Philipsburg. Services are pending.
Dolores E. Herron
MISSOULA — Dolores E. Herron, 89, died on May 30 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
John E. Notti, Jr.
STEVENSVILLE — John E. Notti, Jr., 87, died on Friday, May 24 at the Living Centre in Stevensville. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Gene L. Collins
MISSOULA — Gene L. Collins, age 91, of Missoula, died on Thursday May 30 at Missoula Community Medical Center. Services are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Richard McDowell Boehmler, Ph.D.
MISSOULA — Richard McDowell Boehmler, Ph.D., died on Thursday, May 30 at the age of 92. Family burial will occur on May 31. A full obituary will follow. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Sandy Boehmer, 1429 Jackson St. Missoula, MT 59802.
Gail Kuzaro
BLACK DIAMOND, Washington — Gail Kuzaro, 92, died early in the morning, Friday, May 3, at the Aaron Care Home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Shannon Coleman
MISSOULA — Shannon Coleman, 51, of Missoula, died on May 31. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.