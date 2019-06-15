James A. “Jim” Flightner
MISSOULA — James A. “Jim” Flightner, 85, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, June 12. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Caroline K. (Murphy) Fleury
GREAT FALLS — Caroline K. (Murphy) Fleury, 85, died in the evening, Wednesday, June 12 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula surrounded by her family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.