MISSOULA - Neil R. Bandemer, 80, of Missoula died at home on March 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

DARBY - Leo W. Krenzel, 82, died early in the morning, Friday, March 12, 2021, peacefully at his home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com