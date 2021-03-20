Death Notices for Saturday, March 19, 2021

Wayne Robert Wolfe

Missoula - Wayne Robert Wolfe, 67, of Arlee, passed away March 16, 2021, at Providence St Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Sheldon Cadotte

Hot Springs - Sheldon Cadotte, 36, passed away in Browning on March 13. Services were held in Browning.

Joseph Victor Matt

Dixon - Joseph Victor "Vic" Matt, 77, passed away March 16 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. It was his request that no services be held.

Joseph Whiteshield Elthie

Great Falls - Joseph Whiteshield Elthie, 29, passed away in Great Falls on March 17. Arrangements are at the direction of Foster Funeral Home.

Marie Bolen

Hamilton - Marie Bolen, 82, passed away early in the morning, Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.