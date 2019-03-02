William A. “Bill” Kilroy
MISSOULA — William A. “Bill” Kilroy, 75, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday morning, Feb. 28. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Charles Scott Whitmer
MISSOULA — Charles Scott Whitmer died of pneumonia on Dec. 18 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Richard A. "Rick" Tompkins Jr.
HAMILTON — Richard A. "Rick" Tompkins Jr., 67, died in the afternoon, Thursday, February 28 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gary Tavenner
MISSOULA — Gary Tavenner, 77, died Tuesday, Feb. 26 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Thomas Coran “Tom" Fleming
POLSON — Thomas Coran "Tom" Fleming, age 82, died on Friday, Feb. 22 at his residence in Polson. No services are planned at this time for Thomas. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Michael Lynn Nichols
MISSOULA — Michael Lynn Nichols, 36, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Feb. 22. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.