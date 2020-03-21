Death Notices for Saturday, March 21, 2020

David J. Frank

DARBY — David J. Frank, 66, of Darby died Thursday, March 19 at his home. Arrangments are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jeffery A Tautges

ST. REGIS — Jeffery A Tautges, 68, of St. Regis died March 16 at Mineral Community Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Ella A. Shields

MISSOULA — Ella A. Shields, 96, of Missoula died at The Springs on March 19. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Michael Smith, Sr.

ALBERTON — Michael Smith, Sr., 76 of Alberton, died Thursday, March 19 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.

Anna L. Jeffries

MISSOULA — Anna L. Jeffries, 62, of Missoula, died at her home on Tuesday, March 17. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under The care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Zeita M. Kleschen

MISSOULA — Zeita M. Kleschen, 88, of Missoula died March 20 at her home. Cremation is planned. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with these arrangements.