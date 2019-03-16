Darlene DeCulty
MISSOULA — Darlene DeCulty, 85, of Missoula, died on March 11. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Nonabelle Mackie
MISSOULA — Nonabelle Mackie, 95, of Missoula, died March 15 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements, a full obituary will follow.
Eugene William Buchholtz
MISSOULA — Eugene William Buchholtz, 94, of Missoula, died Thursday, March 14 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Raymond Lee McKinnon
DEER LODGE — Raymond Lee McKinnon, Jr., 46, of Deer Lodge, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday evening, March 14. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.