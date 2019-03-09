Roger C. Lund
STEVENSVILLE — Roger C. Lund, 89, of Paradise, died at the Bitterroot Living Center in Stevensville on Thursday morning, March 7. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Wilma R. Snell
HAMILTON — Wilma R. Snell, 86, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, March 6 at the BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Kyle D. Belz
MISSOULA — Kyle D. Belz, 25, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Monday morning, March 4. Services and arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.