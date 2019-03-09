Try 3 months for $3

Roger C. Lund

STEVENSVILLE — Roger C. Lund, 89, of Paradise, died at the Bitterroot Living Center in Stevensville on Thursday morning, March 7. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Wilma R. Snell

HAMILTON — Wilma R. Snell, 86, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, March 6 at the BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Kyle D. Belz

MISSOULA — Kyle D. Belz, 25, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Monday morning, March 4. Services and arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.