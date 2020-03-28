Death Notices for Saturday, March 28, 2020

Ray E Williams
STEVENSVILLE — Ray E Williams, 64, died Friday, March 20 at his home in Stevensville. Service arrangements are pending. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
James William Cohenour
FRENCHTOWN — James William Cohenour, 81, of Frenchtown died at 9:18 a.m. Friday, March 27 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
