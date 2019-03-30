Lynne Blumberg
MISSOULA — Lynne Blumberg, 96, of Missoula, died March 28 at Riverside Health Care Center. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
George “Ben” Larango
MISSOULA — George “Ben” Larango, 81, of Missoula, died March 29 at his home. A memorial service is pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Stewart Dale Schiele
RONAN — Stewart Dale Schiele, 71, died on March 28 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.