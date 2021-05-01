 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Saturday, May 1, 2021
Death Notices for Saturday, May 1, 2021

Dean V. Vance

STEVENSVILLE - Dean V. Vance, 79, died Wednesday, April 28 at his home in Stevensville surrounded by family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Brooks Robert Blake

MISSOULA - Brooks Robert Blake, age 36, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

John LaRoque

MISSOULA – John LaRoque, 75, of Missoula died April 11, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com.

Irvin A. Renz

MISSOULA - Irvin A. Renz, 97, of Missoula, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

