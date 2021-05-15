Death Notices for Saturday, May 15, 2021

Terry Holka

SEELEY LAKE - Terry Holka, 71, of Seeley Lake passed away on May 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Kenneth L. Skaw

HAMILTON - Kenneth L. Skaw, 91, of Hamilton passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gail Alvin Lewis

POLSON – Gail Alvin Lewis, age 82, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. Services for Gail are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Maximus Hendrickson

DIXON - Maximus Hendrickson, 18, passed away from an accident on May 12 near Dixon. Foster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.