Death Notices for Saturday, May 16, 2020

Patricia Ann Long
RONAN — Patricia Ann Long, age 65, died at her residence. Memorial services for Patricia will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
Jean K. Stromnes
HELENA — Jean K. Stromnes, age 73, of Helena, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A gathering in her honor will be held at a later date.
Patrick Allgeier
MISSOULA — Patrick Allgeier, 47, of Missoula died on Wednesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
