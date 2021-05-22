Death Notices for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Charles A. Brooks

CORVALLIS - Charles A. Brooks, 85, of Corvallis died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at The Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Dr. Beth Thompson

MISSOULA - Dr. Beth Thompson, age 69, of Missoula, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ralph R. Matuska

MISSOULA - Ralph R. Matuska, 95, of Missoula died on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Mary K. Neal

CORVALLIS - Mary K. Neal, 101, died in the night, Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.