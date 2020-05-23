Death Notices for Saturday, May 23, 2020

Randy L. “Pete” Olsen

MISSOULA — Randy L. “Pete” Olsen, 70, of Missoula, died at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, May 19. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Margie E. Brown

MISSOULA — Margie E. Brown, 80, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation Center on May 20. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.

