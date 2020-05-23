Death Notices for Saturday, May 23, 2020

Randy L. “Pete” Olsen
MISSOULA — Randy L. “Pete” Olsen, 70, of Missoula, died at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, May 19. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Margie E. Brown
MISSOULA — Margie E. Brown, 80, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation Center on May 20. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.