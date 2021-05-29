 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Saturday, May 29, 2021
0 comments

Death Notices for Saturday, May 29, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Christian Ingbretson

HAMILTON - Christian Ingbretson, 83, of Hamilton, formerly of Trout Creek, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

James A. Waller

MISSOULA - James A. Waller, 77, of Missoula died at home on May 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

John A. Person

FLORENCE - John A. Person, 84, of Florence died at Community Medical Center on May 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News