Death Notices for Saturday, May 7, 2022

  • 0

Vera Holden

Vera Holden, 87, died April 30, 2022 in Missoula. Garden City Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Diane Kay Thompson

Diane Kay Thompson, 73, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Dennis J. Croxton

DILLON — Dennis J. Croxton, 72, formerly of Corvallis, passed away in the evening, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Pioneer Care and Rehabilitation in Dillon. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Opal R. Whitcomb

HAMILTON — Opal R. Whitcomb, 75, passed away early in the morning, Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Marlene J. Kude

FLORENCE — Marlene J. Kude, 80, of Florence passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at West Hills Way Assisted Living.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

