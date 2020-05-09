Death Notices for Saturday, May 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harley J. Burnett

POLSON — Harley J. Burnett, age 86, died Thursday, May 7 at St. Luke Extended Care of Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Jeffery (Jeff) McCoy

SEELEY LAKE — Jeffery (Jeff) McCoy, 65, of Seeley Lake, died at his home on Thursday afternoon, May 7. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

James Andrew Ziegler

STEVENSVILLE — James Andrew Ziegler, 86, died at his home in Stevensville, Thursday, May 7. There will be a full obituary to follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Stephen W. "Waldo" Goodrich