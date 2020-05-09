Death Notices for Saturday, May 9, 2020

Harley J. Burnett
POLSON — Harley J. Burnett, age 86, died Thursday, May 7 at St. Luke Extended Care of Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jeffery (Jeff) McCoy
SEELEY LAKE — Jeffery (Jeff) McCoy, 65, of Seeley Lake, died at his home on Thursday afternoon, May 7. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
James Andrew Ziegler
STEVENSVILLE — James Andrew Ziegler, 86, died at his home in Stevensville, Thursday, May 7. There will be a full obituary to follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Stephen W. "Waldo" Goodrich
MISSOULA — Stephen W. "Waldo" Goodrich, 64, died in the morning, Friday, May 8 at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Mellaney Lu (Brooks) Robinson
MISSOULA — Mellaney Lu (Brooks) Robinson, 72, of Missoula died Saturday, May 2 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Gerald Del Noland
POLSON — Gerald Del Noland, age 71, died Thursday, May 7 at his home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
