Stanley Underwood
MISSOULA — Stanley Underwood, 74, of Missoula, died at home on May 2. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Donna L. Shingleton
MISSOULA — Donna L. Shingleton, 86, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, May 2. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Roger A. Fangsrud
MISSOULA — Roger A. Fangsrud, 82, of Missoula, died May 2 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. An obituary will follow. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.