John G. Gingery
PLAINS — John G. Gingery, 78, died May 23 in Plains.
Geraldine Joan Jonkel
MISSOULA — Geraldine Joan Jonkel, 83, of Missoula, died peacefully at home on May 23. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
