Death Notices for Saturday, November 19, 2022

Mark Riggs

Mark Riggs, 72, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Community Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.

Warren Allen Nelson

Warren Allen Nelson, 86, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.

Carol O. Pitzer

Carol O. Pitzer, 89, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.

