Death Notices for Saturday, November 21, 2020

Mary Scott

HAMILTON — Mary Scott, 75, of Hamilton, died Friday, Nov. 20 at Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Alan L. Childs

CONDON — Alan L. Childs, 77, died in the afternoon, Thursday, Nov. 19 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Cindy Lou (Hoblitt) Bentham

FLORENCE — Cindy Lou (Hoblitt) Bentham, 64, of Florence, died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 19 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.

Bradley James Burns

MISSOULA — Bradley James Burns, 29, of Missoula, died Nov. 20 at St. Patricks Hospital of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory in Missoula.