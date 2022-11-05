Death Notices for Saturday, November 5, 2022

Joseph "Joe" Collins

Joseph "Joe" Collins, 91, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Griffith Howell “Griff” Davies III

BIG ARM – Griffith Howell “Griff” Davies III, age 77, passed away Nov. 1, 2022 at his residence. Services are pending and will be announced by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Linda Keister

Linda Keister, 80, of Trout Creek passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.