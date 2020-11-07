Death Notices for Saturday, November 7, 2020

Katherine D. Callaghan
DRUMMOND — Katherine D. Callaghan, 60, of Drummond died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 3. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Willis L. Ogden
SEELEY LAKE — Willis L. Ogden, 86, of Seeley Lake died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Doris Leona Stewart
HAMILTON — Doris Leona Stewart, 88, of Hamilton died Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Arthur K. Gamboa
HAMILTON — Arthur K. Gamboa, 86, of Hamilton died Friday, Nov. 6, at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Douglas V. Showalter
HAMILTON — Douglas V. Showalter, 63, of Hamilton died Friday, Nov. 6, at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Ann C. Schomer
HAMILTON - Ann C. Schomer, 80, of Hamilton died Thursday, Nov. 5, at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Hope C. Stockstad
CHARLO — Hope C. Stockstad, age 93, died Oct. 26 at Bee Hive Assisted Living in Missoula. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.
William F. Tyler
MISSOULA — William F. Tyler, 65, of Missoula died at home on Nov. 5. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
