Death Notices for Saturday, November 7, 2020

Katherine D. Callaghan

DRUMMOND — Katherine D. Callaghan, 60, of Drummond died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 3. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Willis L. Ogden

SEELEY LAKE — Willis L. Ogden, 86, of Seeley Lake died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Doris Leona Stewart

HAMILTON — Doris Leona Stewart, 88, of Hamilton died Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Arthur K. Gamboa

HAMILTON — Arthur K. Gamboa, 86, of Hamilton died Friday, Nov. 6, at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Douglas V. Showalter

HAMILTON — Douglas V. Showalter, 63, of Hamilton died Friday, Nov. 6, at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Ann C. Schomer

HAMILTON - Ann C. Schomer, 80, of Hamilton died Thursday, Nov. 5, at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Hope C. Stockstad

CHARLO — Hope C. Stockstad, age 93, died Oct. 26 at Bee Hive Assisted Living in Missoula. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

William F. Tyler

MISSOULA — William F. Tyler, 65, of Missoula died at home on Nov. 5. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

