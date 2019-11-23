Hallie J. Eayrs
MISSOULA — Hallie J. Eayrs, 46, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Nov. 20 at her home. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Edward Lee Ellis
FLORENCE — Edward Lee Ellis, 73, of Florence, died at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Arrangements and a complete obituary will follow. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Jaqueline K. Baldwin
BIG ARM — Jaqueline K. Baldwin, 76, of Big Arm died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 21. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Helen Irene Smith
MISSOULA — Helen Irene Smith, 90, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Nov. 21. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Steven Joseph DeMers
MISSOULA — Steven Joseph DeMers, 63, of Missoula died Thursday, Nov. 21 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Mary F. Pieratt
SALMON, Idaho — Mary F. Pieratt, 87, died in the night, Thursday, Nov. 21 at the care home on Coiner Lane in Salmon, Idaho with her family by her beside. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to help the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Joseph Hawkes
LOLO — Joseph Hawkes, 78, died Wednesday, Nov. 20 at his home in Lolo. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Camille Mathias
POLSON — Camille Mathias, 81, died on Nov. 21 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell. The Lake Funeral Home are handling the arrangements for the family.