Hallie J. Eayrs

MISSOULA — Hallie J. Eayrs, 46, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Nov. 20 at her home. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Edward Lee Ellis

FLORENCE — Edward Lee Ellis, 73, of Florence, died at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Arrangements and a complete obituary will follow. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Jaqueline K. Baldwin

BIG ARM — Jaqueline K. Baldwin, 76, of Big Arm died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 21. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Helen Irene Smith

MISSOULA — Helen Irene Smith, 90, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Nov. 21. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Steven Joseph DeMers

MISSOULA — Steven Joseph DeMers, 63, of Missoula died Thursday, Nov. 21 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Mary F. Pieratt

SALMON, Idaho — Mary F. Pieratt, 87, died in the night, Thursday, Nov. 21 at the care home on Coiner Lane in Salmon, Idaho with her family by her beside. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to help the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Joseph Hawkes

LOLO — Joseph Hawkes, 78, died Wednesday, Nov. 20 at his home in Lolo.  Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Camille Mathias

POLSON — Camille Mathias, 81, died on Nov. 21 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell. The Lake Funeral Home are handling the arrangements for the family.

