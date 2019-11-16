{{featured_button_text}}

Lucas Gene Sampson

HAMILTON — Lucas Gene Sampson, 1, born Dec. 17, 2017, to Rebecca and Neil Sampson, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in the Emergency Room. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Ilo Deanne Hendricksen-Hutton

WALLA WALLA, Washington — Ilo Deanne Hendricksen-Hutton, 89, died Nov. 12 in Walla Walla, Washington.

Gary J. Moon

FLORENCE — Gary J. Moon, 76, died at Community Medical Center on Nov. 13. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

James "Jim" Hill

MISSOULA — James "Jim" Hill, 69, died Wednesday, Nov. 13 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are pending with Whitesitt Funeral Home.

