Theresa M. Stephens
MISSOULA — Theresa M. Stephens, 58, of Missoula, died at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Lester Gene Sjong
POLSON — Lester Gene Sjong, 81, died at his residence in Polson on Nov. 6. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by The Lake Funeral Home in Polson.
