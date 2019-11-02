Ira T. Holt
HAMILTON — Ira T. Holt, 88, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, Oct. 30 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Merrily Dunham
MISSOULA — Merrily Dunham, 77, wife of Larry Dunham died at her home on Oct. 30. Services will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Elizabeth R. “Betty” Hunt
MISSOULA — Elizabeth R. “Betty” Hunt, 89, of Missoula, died at her home on Thursday evening, Oct. 31. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Joan Hubbs
MISSOULA — Joan Hubbs, 93, of Missoula, died on Friday, Nov. 1. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.