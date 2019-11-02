{{featured_button_text}}

Ira T. Holt

HAMILTON — Ira T. Holt, 88, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, Oct. 30 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Merrily Dunham

MISSOULA — Merrily Dunham, 77, wife of Larry Dunham died at her home on Oct. 30. Services will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Elizabeth R. “Betty” Hunt

MISSOULA — Elizabeth R. “Betty” Hunt, 89, of Missoula, died at her home on Thursday evening, Oct. 31. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Joan Hubbs

MISSOULA — Joan Hubbs, 93, of Missoula, died on Friday, Nov. 1. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of November s for Saturday, 2 2019 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.