Death Notices for Saturday, October 10, 2020

Gloria Ann Werner

MISSOULA — Gloria Ann Werner, 87, of Missoula died Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Bee Hive Homes. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Lucy Christie

RONAN — Lucy Christie, 47, died at the family home in Pache on Friday. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.

Logan Robinson

MISSOULA — Logan Robinson, age 30 of Missoula, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

