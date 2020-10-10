Death Notices for Saturday, October 10, 2020

Gloria Ann Werner
MISSOULA — Gloria Ann Werner, 87, of Missoula died Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Bee Hive Homes. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Lucy Christie
RONAN — Lucy Christie, 47, died at the family home in Pache on Friday. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Logan Robinson
MISSOULA — Logan Robinson, age 30 of Missoula, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.
