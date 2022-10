RONAN – Lila L. Normandeau, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services for Lila are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

CORVALLIS – Alan R. Segall, 69, passed away in the morning, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory is honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.