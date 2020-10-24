Death Notices for Saturday, October 24, 2020

Walter Clinton Moore

LOLO — Walter Clinton Moore, 95, of Lolo died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of the arrangements.

James D. “Jim” Busch

HELENA — James D. “Jim” Busch, 74, died on Friday, Oct. 23, at Edgewood Vista in Helena. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Robert D. Wolf

MISSOULA — Robert D. Wolf, 88, of Missoula died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.