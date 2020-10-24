 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Saturday, October 24, 2020

Death Notices for Saturday, October 24, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Walter Clinton Moore

LOLO — Walter Clinton Moore, 95, of Lolo died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at his residence. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of the arrangements.

James D. “Jim” Busch

HELENA — James D. “Jim” Busch, 74, died on Friday, Oct. 23, at Edgewood Vista in Helena. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Robert D. Wolf

MISSOULA — Robert D. Wolf, 88, of Missoula died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News