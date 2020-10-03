Death Notices for Saturday, October 3, 2020

James “Jim” Flansburg

MISSOULA — James “Jim” Flansburg, 82, of Missoula died Thursday, Oct. 1 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Clarence S. Palin

CORVALLIS — Clarence S. Palin, 87, of Corvallis died Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Ada A. McCay

RONAN — Ada A. McCay, age 78, died Thursday, Oct. 1 at The Village Health and Rehab in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Daniel Milton Miles

SUPERIOR — Daniel Milton Miles, 73, of Superior died at home on Oct. 2. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.