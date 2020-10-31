Death Notices for Saturday, October 31, 2020

Leonard Dennis “Denny” Hawk
RONAN — Leonard Dennis “Denny” Hawk, 77, died on Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Luke Community Hospital. There are no services planned at this time for Denny. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
John David Lee
EVARO — John David Lee, 81, of Evaro, died Thursday, Oct. 29, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Corey Vink
MISSOULA — Corey Vink, 79, died at his home on Oct. 27. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Waller Funeral Home of Scobey.
