George Eli McCammon
MISSOULA — George Eli McCammon, 92 of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Donald E. Nealey
EAST MISSOULA — Donald E. Nealey, 71, of East Missoula, died Oct. 17 at his home. Cremation is planned. A memorial service is pending, a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Patricia “Pat” Adelle Opat
MISSOULA — Patricia “Pat” Adelle Opat, 76, formerly of the Corvalis area, died Thursday, Oct. 17 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Services are pending.