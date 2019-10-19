{{featured_button_text}}

George Eli McCammon

MISSOULA — George Eli McCammon, 92 of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Donald E. Nealey

EAST MISSOULA — Donald E. Nealey, 71, of East Missoula, died Oct. 17 at his home. Cremation is planned. A memorial service is pending, a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Patricia “Pat” Adelle Opat

MISSOULA — Patricia “Pat” Adelle Opat, 76, formerly of the Corvalis area, died Thursday, Oct. 17 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Services are pending.

