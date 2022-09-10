Death Notices for Saturday, September 10, 2022

Jerry Norris

HAMILTON — Jerry Norris, 83, of Hamilton, passed away at the Discovery Care Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Leroy Robinson

SUPERIOR — Leroy Robinson, 71, of Superior, passed away at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Monday Sept. 5. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula. gardencityfh.com

John William Prichard

MISSOULA — John William Prichard, 82, of Missoula, passed away Sunday Sept. 4 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula. gardencityfh.com

Delbert (Del) Snedigar

SALTESE — Delbert (Del) Snedigar, 82, of Paradise, passed away Wednesday Sept. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula. gardencityfh.com