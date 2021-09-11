 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Saturday, September 11, 2021
Death Notices for Saturday, September 11, 2021

John Paul Wester

MISSOULA - John Paul Wester, 91, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Robert L. "Bob" VanBuskirk

CONNER - Robert L. "Bob" VanBuskirk, 85, died in the night, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Elmer E. Scanland

CORVALLIS - Elmer E. Scanland, age 66, died peacefully in his home Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.

Michael John Engel

MISSOULA – Michael John Engel, 60, of Missoula died Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021 near Simms. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.

Lily N. Robbin-Moen

FLORENCE - Lily N. Robbin-Moen, 100, died in the morning, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

