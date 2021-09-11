Death Notices for Saturday, September 11, 2021

John Paul Wester
MISSOULA - John Paul Wester, 91, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.
Robert L. "Bob" VanBuskirk
CONNER - Robert L. "Bob" VanBuskirk, 85, died in the night, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Elmer E. Scanland
CORVALLIS - Elmer E. Scanland, age 66, died peacefully in his home Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
Michael John Engel
MISSOULA – Michael John Engel, 60, of Missoula died Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021 near Simms. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.
Lily N. Robbin-Moen
FLORENCE - Lily N. Robbin-Moen, 100, died in the morning, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.