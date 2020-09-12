 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Saturday, September 12, 2020

Death Notices for Saturday, September 12, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Roxana J. Thompson

FLORENCE — Roxana J. Thompson, 92, passed away early in the morning, Friday, September 11 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Myrna L. Wolf

HAMILTON — Myrna L. Wolf, 90, of Hamilton passed away Friday, September 11 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard L. Jolley

HAMILTON — Richard L. Jolley, 83, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, September 10 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Angel Luis Ruiz

MISSOULA — Angel Luis Ruiz, 71, of Missoula passed away at home on September 11. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News