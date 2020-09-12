Death Notices for Saturday, September 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roxana J. Thompson

FLORENCE — Roxana J. Thompson, 92, passed away early in the morning, Friday, September 11 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Myrna L. Wolf

HAMILTON — Myrna L. Wolf, 90, of Hamilton passed away Friday, September 11 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard L. Jolley

HAMILTON — Richard L. Jolley, 83, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, September 10 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Angel Luis Ruiz

MISSOULA — Angel Luis Ruiz, 71, of Missoula passed away at home on September 11. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.