Death Notices for Saturday, September 12, 2020

Roxana J. Thompson
FLORENCE — Roxana J. Thompson, 92, passed away early in the morning, Friday, September 11 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Myrna L. Wolf
HAMILTON — Myrna L. Wolf, 90, of Hamilton passed away Friday, September 11 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Richard L. Jolley
HAMILTON — Richard L. Jolley, 83, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, September 10 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Angel Luis Ruiz
MISSOULA — Angel Luis Ruiz, 71, of Missoula passed away at home on September 11. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.