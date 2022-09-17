Death Notices for Saturday, September 17, 2022

Nico Reid
ST. IGNATIUS — Nico Reid, 29, passed away in St. Ignatius on Sept. 13. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edwin L. Courville
ST. IGNATIUS — Edwin L. Courville, 75, passed away Sept. 13 at St. Patrick's Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Amelia Stanger
ST. IGNATIUS — Amelia Stanger, 53, of Pablo passed away at her home on Sept. 15. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Sheri Old Horn
St. IGNATIUS — Sheri Old Horn, 58, passed away in Missoula on Sept. 13. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Larry Old Horn
ST. IGNATIUS — Larry Old Horn, 40, passed away in Missoula on Sept. 13. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
William "Bill" R. Wetherald
Stevensville — William "Bill" R. Wetherald, 79, passed away in the evening, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at the Living Center in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.