Death Notices for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Dennis D. Kimzey
Hamilton - Dennis D. Kimzey, 77, passed away peacefully, in the night, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home with his family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
David Lee Scott
Missoula – David Lee Scott, 82, of Missoula died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.
Kenneth T. Brown
HAMILTON - Kenneth T. Brown, 91, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at the West Hills Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Joseph Alexander Martinez
Polson – Joseph Alexander Martinez, age 87, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at his residence. There are no services planned at this time for Joseph. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Justin James Clark
Missoula – Justin James Clark, 39, of Missoula died Sept. 12, 2021 in Missoula. Just Cremation Montana is in care of Cremation.