Death Notices for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Dennis D. Kimzey

Hamilton - Dennis D. Kimzey, 77, passed away peacefully, in the night, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home with his family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

David Lee Scott

Missoula – David Lee Scott, 82, of Missoula died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Kenneth T. Brown

HAMILTON - Kenneth T. Brown, 91, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at the West Hills Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

