Death Notices for Saturday, September 26, 2020

Thomas W. Eddy

POLSON — Thomas W. Eddy, age 83, died on Thursday, Sept. 24 at his residence. There are no services planned at this time for Thomas. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

David Andrew Hadley

MISSOULA — David Andrew Hadley, 64, of Missoula died Thursday, Sept. 24 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Mary Alice Sanderlin

HUSON — Mary Alice Sanderlin, 70, of Huson died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sept. 23. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Shirley Frances Maloney

MISSOULA — Shirley Frances Maloney, 84, of Missoula died Thursday, Sept. 24 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.