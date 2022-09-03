Death Notices for Saturday, September 3, 2022

Daniel Kevin Donley

SULA - Daniel Kevin Donley, 60, passed away in the morning Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at home in Sula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Robert D. Embesi

DARBY - Robert D. Embesi, 81, passed away in the early afternoon Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

John Mumma

John Mumma, 82, of Missoula passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Joanne Lee Miller

Joanne Lee Miller, 60, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Billie G. Cooper

CORVALLIS - Billie G. Cooper, 88, passed away early in the morning, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.