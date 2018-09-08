Rosina “Rose” Wallender
MISSOULA — Rosina “Rose” Wallender, 97, of Missoula, died on Thursday, Sept. 6. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Joseph Anthony “Joe” Pepe
MISSOULA — Joseph Anthony “Joe” Pepe, 80, of Missoula, died at his home on Thursday evening, Sept. 6. A complete obituary will follow. Cremation is under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Bradley Don Tudahl
FLORENCE — Bradley Don Tudahl, 34, of Florence, died Thursday, Sept. 6 near Lewistown, as a result of an automobile accident. Services and arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home.