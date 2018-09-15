Judy A. Spores
MISSOULA — Judy A. Spores, 76, of Missoula died peacefully at her home on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Maurice Earl Millikan
BONNER — Maurice Earl Millikan, 84, of Bonner died Friday Sept. 14, 2018, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Terry G. Sehestedt
MISSOULA — Terry G. Sehestedt, 67, of Missoula died Sept. 14, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting with these arrangements.
Freda Marie Walters
MISSOULA — Freda Marie Walters, 90, of Missoula, died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at Riverside Health Care Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.