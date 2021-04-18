 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Sunday, April 18, 2021
Michael D. Aldridge

LOLO - Michael D. Aldridge, 65, of Lolo died at home on April 12, 2021. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.                                                                               

George E. Pfau

MISSOULA - George E. Pfau, age 84, of Missoula, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.        

Michael Fredrickson

Michael Fredrickson, 75, of Missoula died Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

