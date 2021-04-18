Death Notices for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Michael D. Aldridge

LOLO - Michael D. Aldridge, 65, of Lolo died at home on April 12, 2021. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

George E. Pfau

MISSOULA - George E. Pfau, age 84, of Missoula, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Michael Fredrickson

Michael Fredrickson, 75, of Missoula died Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.