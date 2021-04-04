Death Notices for Sunday, April 4, 2021

Matty M. DePriest

MISSOULA – Matty M. DePriest, 94, of Missoula, died Wednesday March 31, 2021, at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula, Gardencityfh.com.

Daniel Cannon

HOT SPRINGS - Daniel Cannon, 77, died at his home on March 28. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Louise Marie Plohar Biggs

ST. IGNATIUS - Louise Marie Plohar Biggs, 82, died at her home on March 27. Services are planned for September.

George L. Scott

MISSOULA - George L. Scott, age 93, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. All arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.