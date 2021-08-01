Death Notices for Sunday, August 1, 2021

Debra J. Hutson
ST. IGNATIUS - Debra J. Hutson, 64, passed away on July 24. No local services are planned.
Gerald Hoover
MISSOULA - Gerald Hoover, 93, longtime employee of Kicking Horse Job Corps, passed away July 14 at Missoula Rehab & Health Center. No services are planned at this time.
Jerold Stetka
ST. IGNATIUS - Jerold Stetka, 69, passed away at Closer to Home on the 5th of July. No services are planned.
Leona Dunham
ARLEE - Leona Dunham, 89, passed away in Lewistown, MT on July 27. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
William M. Barfknecht
RONAN - William M. Barfknecht, 70, passed away at his home on the 28th. No services are planned.
John Pritchard
Missoula - John “Bingo” Pritchard, 84, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.
Ronald Hendrickson
Missoula- Ronald Hendrickson, 86, of Missoula, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.
Leon Salois
HAMILTON - Leon Salois, 86, of Hamilton died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Helen G. (Chesnutt) Self
MISSOULA - Helen G. (Chesnutt) Self, 111, born Aug. 17, 1909, in Hamilton, MT, the oldest living woman in Montana, died peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Missoula at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Dean Mikes
MISSOULA - Dean Mikes, age 65, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Justin Hugh Branch
MISSOULA - Justin Hugh Branch, age 40, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City funeral home.