Death Notices for Sunday, August 1, 2021

Debra J. Hutson

ST. IGNATIUS - Debra J. Hutson, 64, passed away on July 24. No local services are planned.

Gerald Hoover

MISSOULA - Gerald Hoover, 93, longtime employee of Kicking Horse Job Corps, passed away July 14 at Missoula Rehab & Health Center. No services are planned at this time.

Jerold Stetka

ST. IGNATIUS - Jerold Stetka, 69, passed away at Closer to Home on the 5th of July. No services are planned.

Leona Dunham

ARLEE - Leona Dunham, 89, passed away in Lewistown, MT on July 27. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.

William M. Barfknecht

RONAN - William M. Barfknecht, 70, passed away at his home on the 28th. No services are planned.

John Pritchard

Missoula - John “Bingo” Pritchard, 84, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.