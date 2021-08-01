Death Notices for Sunday, August 1, 2021

Missoula- Ronald Hendrickson, 86, of Missoula, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.

Leon Salois

HAMILTON - Leon Salois, 86, of Hamilton died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Helen G. (Chesnutt) Self

MISSOULA - Helen G. (Chesnutt) Self, 111, born Aug. 17, 1909, in Hamilton, MT, the oldest living woman in Montana, died peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Missoula at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Ronald Hendrickson