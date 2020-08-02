Death Notices for Sunday, August 2, 2020

Return to homepage ×
Thelma N. Maun
MISSOULA — Thelma N. Maun, 96, of Missoula, died July 29, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned, an obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
