Death Notices for Sunday, August 2, 2020

MISSOULA — Thelma N. Maun, 96, of Missoula, died July 29, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned, an obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

