Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DEER LODGE — John Randy Bloomquist, 69, of Deer Lodge died Aug. 22 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Cremation has take place, no local services will be held. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com.