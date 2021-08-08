Death Notices for Sunday, August 8th, 2021

Gerald C. Warmoth

MISSOULA - Gareld C. Warmoth, 90, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Aug. 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Robert D. Wills

MISSOULA - Robert “Bob” D. Wills, 83, of Frenchtown passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com

Lucas Rodli

MISSOULA - Lucas “Luke” Rodli, 40, of Missoula, passed away Aug. 6, 2021 at St. Patricks Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com